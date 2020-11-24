PM to convene meeting of NCC on Covid-19

ISLMAABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday decided to convene a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 for consultation and decision making for dealing with the challenge of the second wave of coronavirus in the country following spike in cases and deaths.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting to review overall situation of Covid-19 in the country, was briefed about the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) ahead of the day.

The meeting was also given a briefing about the loss of lives subsequent to coronavirus spike in the second wave, and how much burden was on the hospitals as a result. The prime minister recounted the government strategy and timely decision making in the first week of the coronavirus pandemic, and stated that the government strategy was widely acknowledged by the international community and other institutions.

The premier added that, now in the second wave, there was also a need to take the second wave very seriously, and seriousness and balance should not be given up, and directed that all measures should be taken to save lives of the people from coronavirus and prevent its spread.

In this regard, the prime minister also directed that meeting of the NCC on Covid-19 should be convened for consultation on decision making. Earlier, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza also held a meeting with the prime minister to discuss administrative measures for promotion of sports in the country.

The prime minister said as large population of the country is youth, there is a need to provide them sports opportunities. The prime minister directed the IPC minister that by taking on board all the stakeholders, prepare recommendations for making the basic structure for sport promotion.