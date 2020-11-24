BBoIT sets up regional office in Karachi

QUETTA: The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, has crossed another historic milestone and expanded its network by setting up a regional office in Karachi.

The business community and investors in the big industrial city of Karachi have to provide information and facilities at their doorstep regarding investment in Balochistan.

In this regard, Farman Zarkoon, Chief Executive officer of Balochistan Board of investment and trade, said Karachi was the economic hub and financial capital of Pakistan in which the head offices of almost all the companies and financial institutions of the country are located.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliani, the Government of Balochistan with his proactive approach took this historic step to establish a regional office of BBoIT in Karachi to provide all facilities to investors at their doorstep, he said, adding BBoIT was the first investment board in the country to provide one-window facilitation for investors. One-Window Facilitation centres are being set up in Quetta. Such facilitation centres will also be set up in Karachi and Gwadar.

He said BBoIT had already set up its Liason office in Islamabad and a regional office in Karachi. "The regional office will also be set up in Gwadar, as we know the port City of Gwadar is the gate way of Pak-China Economic Corridor and also an economic hub of Pakistan in the future. We would welcome the business community and potential investors to take advantage of our presence in Karachi and do approach us for any kind of facilitation they required," he said.-PR

