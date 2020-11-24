AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

BBoIT sets up regional office in Karachi

Updated 24 Nov 2020

QUETTA: The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, has crossed another historic milestone and expanded its network by setting up a regional office in Karachi.

The business community and investors in the big industrial city of Karachi have to provide information and facilities at their doorstep regarding investment in Balochistan.

In this regard, Farman Zarkoon, Chief Executive officer of Balochistan Board of investment and trade, said Karachi was the economic hub and financial capital of Pakistan in which the head offices of almost all the companies and financial institutions of the country are located.

Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliani, the Government of Balochistan with his proactive approach took this historic step to establish a regional office of BBoIT in Karachi to provide all facilities to investors at their doorstep, he said, adding BBoIT was the first investment board in the country to provide one-window facilitation for investors. One-Window Facilitation centres are being set up in Quetta. Such facilitation centres will also be set up in Karachi and Gwadar.

He said BBoIT had already set up its Liason office in Islamabad and a regional office in Karachi. "The regional office will also be set up in Gwadar, as we know the port City of Gwadar is the gate way of Pak-China Economic Corridor and also an economic hub of Pakistan in the future. We would welcome the business community and potential investors to take advantage of our presence in Karachi and do approach us for any kind of facilitation they required," he said.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

BBoIT sets up regional office in Karachi

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.