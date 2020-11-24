THE RUPEE: Falls against USD

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR fell against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also fell against Euro in open market for buying while remaining unchanged for selling.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 40 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last Friday's rates closing at 161 and 161.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 65 paisas for buying and 35 paisas for selling over last Friday's rates closing at 161.15 and 161.35 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR fell by 50 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 190 and 191 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 43.75 and 44 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 42.60 and 42.90 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 161.15 Open Offer Rs 161.35 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 161.00 Offer Rate Rs 161.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Monday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback appreciated by 50 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 161.00 against the opening rate of Rs 160.50 whereas it did not witness any change for selling which closed at Rs 162.00.

Furthermore, the national currency commenced trading on a negative note following increase in the demand of the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from the last Friday's closing of Rs 211.50 and Rs 213.00 to Rs 213.00 and Rs 214.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 50 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs 161(buying) and Rs161.10(selling) against last week rate of Rs 160.50(buying) and Rs160.60(selling).

It closed at Rs 161(buying) and Rs161.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs111,700(selling) and Rs111,500(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

