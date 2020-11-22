AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PDM alliance is unnatural: Gill

  • Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM was nothing except a campaign to protect corruption of its leadership.
APP 22 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Coordination Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance was unnatural but they were only united to keep protect personal interests and agenda.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM was nothing except a campaign to protect corruption of its leadership.

He said the people were not supporting to the PDM's narrative and they were avoiding to attend public meetings of opposition parties as today's PDM political gathering in Peshawar was totally failed.

He said the opposition leadership was pushing the people in death area for gaining their personal objectives because they do not care about the health and lives of the people.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan bring them on roads who had looted the national wealth through massive corruption and other malpractices during their governments.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made himself as fake custodian of democracy in the country in these days as people were well aware about his father's corruption.

