Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020
Pakistan

CM condoles over demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif

  • The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.
APP 22 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Sardar Usman Buzdar

