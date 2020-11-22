CM condoles over demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.