PDM’s dream of overthrowing present govt never be fulfilled: Mohibullah Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Sunday while criticizing public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said that their dream of overthrowing the present government would never be fulfilled.

He expressed these views while addressing a joining ceremony held at Mandaal Daag area of tehsil Matta, district Swat.

He said that PTI government has focused welfare of masses and initiated large number of developmental work which would usher new era of prosperity in the province.

Mohibullah said that leaders of PDM were gathered to hide their corruption however masses are aware about their real faces adding PTI victory in Gilgit Baltistan elections was proof of its popularity among the general public.

The minister on the occasion also announced construction of linked Maandal Daag Bridge, up-gradation of Government Girls Primary School, Govt. Degree College in Gawaleer and pavement of roads and streets in the area.

Meanwhile workers of PPP including Haji Tajbar Khan, Ajab Khan, Ahmed Jan, Javed, Mohammad Rahee, Jabbar and others also announced joining PTI along with their hundreds of supporters.