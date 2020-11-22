AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

PDM’s dream of overthrowing present govt never be fulfilled: Mohibullah Khan

  • He said that PTI government has focused welfare of masses and initiated large number of developmental work which would usher new era of prosperity in the province.
APP 22 Nov 2020

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Sunday while criticizing public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said that their dream of overthrowing the present government would never be fulfilled.

He expressed these views while addressing a joining ceremony held at Mandaal Daag area of tehsil Matta, district Swat.

He said that PTI government has focused welfare of masses and initiated large number of developmental work which would usher new era of prosperity in the province.

Mohibullah said that leaders of PDM were gathered to hide their corruption however masses are aware about their real faces adding PTI victory in Gilgit Baltistan elections was proof of its popularity among the general public.

The minister on the occasion also announced construction of linked Maandal Daag Bridge, up-gradation of Government Girls Primary School, Govt. Degree College in Gawaleer and pavement of roads and streets in the area.

Meanwhile workers of PPP including Haji Tajbar Khan, Ajab Khan, Ahmed Jan, Javed, Mohammad Rahee, Jabbar and others also announced joining PTI along with their hundreds of supporters.

Mohibullah Khan

PDM’s dream of overthrowing present govt never be fulfilled: Mohibullah Khan

G20 to back 'equitable' access to coronavirus vaccine

Key US Senate race candidate quarantining after possible Covid infection

Shireen Mazari's deletes Tweet comparing French President to Hitler after wide condemnation

Saudi confident of 'friendly' ties with Biden: official

14 pro-Iran fighters in Syria killed in airstrikes: monitor

Pakistani soldier martyred, four terrorist killed in NW IBO, ISPR

Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London

Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine: CEO tells paper

Pakistan may go into 'complete lockdown' as cases continue to surge: PM Imran

Joint military drills: PNS Zulfiqar visits Jordan port

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters