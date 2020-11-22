AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan may go into 'complete lockdown' as cases continue to surge: PM Imran

BR Web Desk Updated 22 Nov 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned that Pakistan would be compelled to go into a complete lockdown if coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to surge across the country.

In the same tweet, he warned that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be responsible for the consequences, as opposition parties are preparing for power show in Peshawar today (Sunday) despite the coronavirus threat.

"If [coronavirus] cases continue to rise at the rate we are seeing, we will be compelled to go into complete lockdown and the PDM will be responsible for [the] consequences," he tweeted.

Imran Khan once again ruled out to grant NRO even if opposition hold "a million jalsas".

"Opposition is callously destroying people's lives & livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO. Let me make it clear: they can hold a million jalsas but will not get any NRO," he tweeted.

Furthermore, the PM said that he did not want to take the lockdown measure as it would hurt the economy and create problems for the people.

"I do not want to take measures like a lockdown that will start hurting our economy which at the moment is showing signs of a robust recovery. Unfortunately, the Opposition's only goal is NRO at whatever cost to the lives of people & the country's economy," he tweeted.

