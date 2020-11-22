AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Number of COVID-19 patients on vents rises up to 200%: Asad Umar

BR Web Desk Updated 22 Nov 2020

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday shared the data showing that number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators have gone up over the last 15 days during the second wave of the global pandemic.

He tweeted that Peshawar and Multan witnessed a 200 per cent increase in COVID-19 patients on ventilators Karachi 148pc, Lahore 114pc, and Islamabad 65pc.

Asad said 70 per cent of ventilators earmarked for Covid-19 patients in Multan and Islamabad are in use.

Without naming opposition parties, who are preparing for a rally in Peshawar today (Sunday), he said: “For political leaders to send a message that corona is not a threat is threatening lives.”

The opposition-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has come in for a lot of flak from the government for holding public meetings despite a spike in coronavirus cases since the second wave of the infection started lately.

Pakistan is presently experiencing the second wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, 59 people across the country died from the deadly virus. Over 2,600 new cases were reported across the country.

Coronavirus Pakistan Asad Umar COVID19

Number of COVID-19 patients on vents rises up to 200%: Asad Umar

Pakistan reports 59 COVID-19 deaths, 2,665 fresh cases

PDM all set for Peshawar rally today

After Pennsylvania court defeat, Trump faces new pressure to concede election

US surpasses 12 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

South Korea reports more than 300 new coronavirus cases for fifth straight day

Saudi-hosted G20 summit to tackle Covid-19, recession

Erdogan, King Salman agree to enhance ties

PM urged to persuade Taliban to shun violence

PM criticises PDM's decision to go ahead with public meeting plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters