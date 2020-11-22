Pakistan reports 59 COVID-19 deaths, 2,665 fresh cases

Pakistan witnessed an alarming increase in coronavirus cases since the start of second wave, as positivity rate of the infections jumped up to 6.8 percent.

During the past 24 hours, 38,983 samples were tested, out of which 2,665 turned out to be coronavirus positive, according to the data shared by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Alarmingly, the infection claimed 59 more lives across the country during this period, lifting the death toll to 7,669, while, the number of active Covid-19 cases increased to 36,683.

A total of 374,173 confirmed cases have been reported while 329,828 have recovered thus far. 653 of the patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus began, Sindh has reported 162,221, Punjab 114,010, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 44097, Balochistan 16,744, Islamabad 26,569, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 6,000 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,526.