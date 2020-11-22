Faraz warns Opposition of 'consequences'

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that FIRs would be registered against Opposition leaders and organizers of the Peshawar public meeting if the coronavirus cases rose in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, the minister said that the Opposition had shown "irresponsibility" by deciding to go ahead with holding of public gatherings despite a significant rise in the coronavirus cases.

The minister said that there was no legal or moral justification of holding public meetings after the court and the government ordered against them.

He said that putting people's life "in danger" for "vested interests" was an "extreme level of selfishness".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020