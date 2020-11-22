AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Britain, Canada rollover EU trade terms for Brexit deal

AFP 22 Nov 2020

LONDON: Britain and Canada agreed Saturday to continue trading together under existing EU terms when the current Brexit transition period ends shortly, the UK government said. The Department of International Trade said the deal "locked in" the two countries' existing £20 billion ($26 billion, EUR22 billion) trading relationship and set the stage for further negotiations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau agreed in the Saturday video call to rollover current EU-Canada trading arrangements and begin negotiations on a new, UK-Canada trade deal in 2021.

Johnson said in a statement the "fantastic agreement" ensured trade with one of Britain's closest allies would go "from strength to strength". "Our negotiators have been working flat out to secure trade deals for the UK, and from as early next year we have agreed to start work on a new, bespoke trade deal with Canada that will go even further in meeting the needs of our economy," he added.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the agreement created "certainty for thousands of jobs".

"The UK is bonded by history, culture and transatlantic trade with our friends and allies in Canada," she said.

The UK has said the agreement with Canada will avoid £42 million in tariffs on British exports.

Last week, Trudeau said Ottawa and London should be able to agree an "easy" trade deal by the end of the year but added that Britain's "bandwidth" for negotiations was a challenge as it holds talks with several major trade partners at the same time.

Britain is currently locked in fraught talks with the European Union to set the terms of their future trading relationship for when the post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Following its referendum vote in 2016 to leave the EU, Britain can now strike trade deals of its own. London is in a rush to secure as many as possible to mitigate any economic hit caused by more restrictive economic relations with the European bloc, which is by far its biggest market.

Britain, Canada rollover EU trade terms for Brexit deal

Erdogan, King Salman agree to enhance ties

PM urged to persuade Taliban to shun violence

PM criticises PDM's decision to go ahead with public meeting plan

Faraz warns Opposition of 'consequences'

Fiscal stabilization, economic reforms: Government says remains committed to its agenda

Erdogan urges dialogue with EU, says Turkey's future in Europe

LPG supply chain: Ministry for continuing structure of regulatory regime

Evaluation of i-Voting mechanisms, solutions kicks off

Allama Khadim Rizvi laid to rest

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.