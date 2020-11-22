Fiscal stabilization, economic reforms: Government says remains committed to its agenda

ISLAMABAD: The government has sought to dispel the "erroneous impression" caused by an article in yesterday's Financial Times, regarding Pakistan's IMF Programme.

"The contention in the article appears to derive from the personal views of some individuals, while the actual position was never solicited from the government. In this context, it is clarified that Pakistan is closely engaged with the Fund to bring the review work to completion without delay. Pakistan remains firmly committed to its agenda of fiscal stabilisation and economic reforms," the finance ministry said in a press release.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020