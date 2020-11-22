Allama Khadim Rizvi laid to rest

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who passed away a few days ago, was laid to rest in Madrassah Abuzar Ghaffari associated with the Rehmatul Lil Aalameen Mosque here on Saturday.

The funeral was held outside the Minar-e-Pakistan.

It was attended by a huge number of mourners. Quran-e-Khawani for the late Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi will be held at Data Darbar Mosque on Sunday (today).

Allama Saad, who had been serving as the Deputy Secretary-General of the TLP, has been nominated as the new party chief by the Shura.

Thousands of people from all over the country started gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan since morning to attend the funeral of their spiritual leader whose party had emerged as the fifth-largest in Pakistan in terms of votes cast in the 2018 elections.

The funeral was offered under tight security as a heavy contingent of police was deployed at all the five gates of the Greater Iqbal Park to avoid any law-and-order situation.

It was reported that the Allama had been down with fever when he returned from Islamabad where he led a protest sit-in and was at his Madrassah in Lahore when his health worsened.

He was taken to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital where his death was confirmed.

The Allama is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters. He was born in Attock district on June 22, 1966.

For his early education, he studied Hifz and Tajweed from a Madrassah in Jhelum and later on got education from the Jamia Nizamia Rizvia in Lahore.

