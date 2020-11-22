Naveed Sultan made chairman of Citi's ICG

ISLAMABAD: Naveed Sultan has been appointed as the Chairman of Citi's Institutional Clients Group (ICG), according to an announcement of the Group here on Saturday.

As Chairman, Naveed will build and lead a new digital policy, strategy and advisory practice across all client segments. He will help the firm in its senior interactions with sovereigns, with a particular focus on emerging markets, to help strengthen relationships and to create commercial opportunities. Commenting on the appointment, Paco Ybarra, Head, Institutional Clients Group, said: "Naveed has extensive international experience and profound knowledge of global markets. He is uniquely qualified to lead this new effort and I look forward to his contributions in helping grow our core business." Naveed Sultan has extensive industry experience. He has served in roles with strategic, business management and operating responsibilities at a global level and across several geographies.

