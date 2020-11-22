Four murdered, one commits suicide, six vehicles stolen in Capital

ISLAMABAD: Four persons including women were murdered, a young man committed suicide, and motor vehicles thieves stole over six vehicles from various parts of the federal capital during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, over four cases of various kinds of theft including robbery, dacoity and kidnapping were also reported to the city's various police stations.

Similarly, a citizen, Zafar Naqvi along with his friends stormed into the house of his ex-wife in the limits of Sabzi Mandi Police Station, opened indiscriminate firing and attempted to kidnap his ex-wife.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat have taken notice of the incident after video of kidnapping attempt went viral on social media.

The city police has registered a case against Naqvi and constituted teams for arrest of Naqvi, after Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari took notice of the incident.

During the last week, three persons were murdered and a young man committed suicide in the limits of Koral Police Station.

Two persons including Muhammad Sarfaraz, 22 and Gulfzar Kiyai were killed, when two rival groups opened fire at each other over a land dispute in the limits of Koral Police Station.

Similarly, an unidentified person riding a bike shot dead Sayed Akbar, 30, a security guard in the limits of the same police station.

