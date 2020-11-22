AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Nigeria's economy slips into recession

AFP 22 Nov 2020

ABUJA: Oil-rich Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy, slipped into recession for the second time in four years, hit by both the coronavirus pandemic and falling oil prices, official figures revealed Saturday. The third-quarter 2020 real GDP shrank for a second consecutive quarter by 3.62 percent, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Saturday.

"Cumulative GDP for the first 9 months of 2020 therefore stood at -2.48 percent," it added. The agency blamed falling oil prices and the effects of the coronavirus epidemic.

GDP related to oil shrank by 13.89 percent, compared to 6.63 in the second quarter, said the third-quarter report. Non-oil GDP shrank 2.51 percent over the same period, compared to 6.05 percent in the second quarter. Already in the second quarter, Nigeria's economy contracted by six percent.

