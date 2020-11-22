Closure of educational institutions: Federal, provincial education ministers to meet tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labor Minister Saeed Ghani Saturday said the decision to close or not to close educational institutions in Sindh would be taken after consultation with Sindh government and health department and a meeting of federal and provincial education ministers on Nov 23.

The number of Covid-19 patients is definitely increasing across the country, but SOPs in educational institutions are also being strictly enforced and tightened. We acknowledge the Covid-19 has had a profound impact on children's education and that is why we want all stakeholders to be consulted on the future course of action.

He expressed these views during a meeting of the steering committee of Sindh Education Department held in the committee room of Sindh Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Education Secretary Sindh Ahmad Bakhsh Narejo, Secretary Colleges Sindh Syed Baqir Naqvi, Members Sindh Assembly Tanzeela Qambrani, Rabia Asfar, Additional Secretary Education Dr Fauzia, Educationist Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Chairman of all Boards, Secretary Universities, Private Schools Associations.

