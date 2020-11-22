Smart, micro lockdowns imposed in various Karachi areas

KARACHI: The district administrations of the city - South, East, West, Central and Korangi have imposed micro, smart lockdowns in different areas of Karachi to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The district south has imposed lockdown in the following areas:

5th Street, Khayaban-e-Momin (five active cases)

6th Street, Khayaban-e-Badban (four active cases)

12th Street, Bath Island (four active cases)

35th Street off Khayaban-e-Ittehad (three active cases).

Similarly, other district administrations have also imposed micro lockdown in their respective areas.

The following instructions have been issued for the areas where lockdowns have been imposed.

People must wear masks while entering or exiting these areas.

Unnecessary movement of area residents has been restricted.

No private/family get-together will be allowed in homes.

No gatherings of three or more persons allowed in public spaces.

People who test positive shall be quarantined at their houses and would not be allowed to mix with others unless they test negative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020