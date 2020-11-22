AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
Kamal lauds PM's announcement of electoral reforms

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday welcomed the announcement of electoral reforms by Prime Minister Imran Khan and hoped that this announcement, unlike all previous announcements, would be materialized in the larger interest of the country.

He asked the government and the opposition to stop tug of war and focus on the people so that democracy can be strengthened.

Hopefully, Prime Minister Imran Khan will not take any u-turn at least on Local Bodies elections.

Kamal expressed these views while talking to the media in the accountability court.

If the government and the opposition really believed in democracy, they should strengthen democracy by carrying out electoral reforms so that no one can either steal the next elections or complain about it. Public confidence can only be restored if electoral reforms are carried out, he said and added that the PPP government is responsible for the devastation from Kashmore to Karachi so PPP and its chairman Bilawal Zardari have no right to point a finger at the federation, while the federal government should also stop levelling allegations of corruption against Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, and focus on ceasing the uncontrollable flow of corruption in government organisations within its present government.

An ideal local government system is announced, but the reality is that our so-called democratic rulers become breathless when it comes to transferring powers and resources to the grassroots level, Kamal believed and added that the so-called democratic rulers have staged a coup d'état against the first tier of democracy, they have maligned democracy, and curbed the rights and powers of local bodies across the country. 57,000 councillors of Punjab mostly of PML-N were expelled with a single stroke of pen but no one ever raised voice and asked why they were expelled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

