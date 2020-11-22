Pre-arrest bail of Safdar extended

LAHORE: A sessions' court on Saturday extended pre-arrest bail of Capt Muhammad Safdar (Retd), son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and four others till December 04 in a case registered against them for blocking roads ahead Gujranwala meeting of the PDM.

Other leaders including Bilal Yasin, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Rana Mubashir and Malik Muhammad Riaz were also present in the court.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah appeared on behalf of the PML-N leaders and explained that Safdar did not appear as he had been living in self-isolation after being tested positive for Covid-19. Shahdara police had registered the case against the leaders and workers of the opposition party.

