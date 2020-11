Drug case: Proceedings against Rana Sana adjourned till December 5

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) on Saturday adjourned the proceedings of a drug case against PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan till December 05 as his counsel failed to appear before the court. The court would indict Rana Sana in the case on next hearing.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Rana Sana on July 01, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15-kg heroin from his vehicle. The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997.

