Pakistan

'Government's corona' more lethal, says Rana

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Terming the 'government's corona' as more lethal, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the people would die with starvation, if the current government stayed around for further six months.

"We are just informing about the Peshawar rally on Sunday; we do not require any permission before running a movement, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will go ahead as planned," Rana Sanaullah told media, here on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah maintained that the 'government's corona' is more threatening than the Coronavirus and added that the government will only be informed about the rally. The incumbent regime must go home, he said.

PML-N Punjab President said that preparations for the rally have been finalized by the PDM.

Moreover, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has left Jati Umrah for Islamabad to participate in the Peshawar rally.

Before leaving Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz spent some time at her mother's grave and offered 'fateha'.

Maryam Nawaz also tweeted, "While a mask gives you protection from Covid-19, 'vote ko izzat do' narrative and struggle will protect you from 'Covid-18' and all such future attempts, Insha'Allah. Protect yourself, protect your vote."

It may be noted that the Peshawar administration had denied the PDM permission for a gathering in the City 'after considering all aspects and to safeguard human lives due to potential spread of COVID-19'.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

