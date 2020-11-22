AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
Pakistan

CM approves recruitment in Punjab Police, Baloch Levies on merit

Muhammad Saleem 22 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to recruit 10,300 constables in Punjab Police and 378 in Baloch Levies and these recruitments will be made purely on merit.

The CM said that recruitment being made in the police to ensure improvement in the law and order situation. He added that recruitment in Baloch Levies will improve the law and order situation in tribal areas of Rajanpur and D G Khan.

While addressing a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week, for honoring the position holder students in reciting Naat, debates and quiz competitions, the CM announced to observe this week every year as well as setting up Rehmat-ul-Alameen Chair in every public university at divisional level.

He said that Rs 250 million had been fixed for awarding the Rehmat-ul-Alameen scholarship to the girls students. Similarly, Rs 250 million had been allocated for providing educational assistance to the deserving girl students. The CM gave away commendatory certificates and cash prizes among the position holders. Moreover, talking to Ch Ashraf Ali Ansari MPA and Ch Muhammad Yunis Ansari, the CM Usman Buzdar said that respect for Pakistan's institutions is a must for all.

