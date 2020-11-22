AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Arrest warrants of Javed Shafi, other cousins of Nawaz issued

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2020

LAHORE: A banking court here on Saturday issued arrest warrants of Javed Shafi, Zahid Shafi and other cousins of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in a suit of Summit Bank Ltd for recovery a loan of rupees seven hundred millions. The bank had filed the suit against Itifaq and Kashmir sugar mills owned by Javed Shafi and others.

The court had called the accused for framing charges against them but they failed to appear before the court and exposed themselves for arrest warrants. The Summit bank contended that the respondents obtained 700 million rupee loan in the name of Itifaq and Kashmir Sugar mills and failed to pay back the same. The bank therefore prayed to the court to issue a decree against the respondents for recover of its loan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Arrest warrants of Javed Shafi, other cousins of Nawaz issued

Erdogan, King Salman agree to enhance ties

PM urged to persuade Taliban to shun violence

PM criticises PDM's decision to go ahead with public meeting plan

Faraz warns Opposition of 'consequences'

Britain, Canada rollover EU trade terms for Brexit deal

Fiscal stabilization, economic reforms: Government says remains committed to its agenda

Erdogan urges dialogue with EU, says Turkey's future in Europe

LPG supply chain: Ministry for continuing structure of regulatory regime

Evaluation of i-Voting mechanisms, solutions kicks off

Allama Khadim Rizvi laid to rest

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.