Punjab government takes notice of flour sale at inflated rates

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday took notice of the sale of flour at higher than the officially-fixed price in some areas of Lahore and ordered the relevant authorities to take stern action against profiteers.

During a meeting of the price control committee chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, the spot price survey report, prepared by the Urban Unit, came under discussion. The Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab food and agriculture secretaries, Punjab Food Department Director and Special Secretary Agriculture Marketing attended the meeting. The Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video link.

The report revealed that consumers at Tajpura and some other parts of the city were being overcharged while flour was selling at the price fixed by the government in all other districts of the province.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that the special branch, Intelligence Bureau and Urban Unit have been assigned to monitor the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar. He directed the field officers to keep a close watch on the prices, availability and quality of essential items in the open market as well.

The Chief Secretary said: "The short supply is the main reason for the increase in prices," he maintained. He asked the officers to continue monitoring of the auction process in the fruits and vegetable markets to check prices.

