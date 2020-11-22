AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Automart: car prices in Karachi

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2020

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (November 21, 2020).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
                                      Non-Metallic   Metallic
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
Alto VX                                 1,198,000/-                       -
Alto VXR                                1,433,000/-                       -
Alto VXL                                1,633,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                              1,640,000/-                       -
WagonR VXL                              1,730,000/-                       -
WagonR VXL AGS                          1,890,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                              1,780,000/-                       -
Cultus VXL                              1,900,000/-                       -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                  2,030,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                2,030,000/-                       -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation      2,175,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CIAZ-1400cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ciaz Manual                             2,300,000/-                       -
Ciaz Automatic                          2,500,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                             4,490,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                          6,500,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                              1,134,000/-                       -
Cargo Van Euro II                       1,075,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                            1,034,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corolla XLI VVTi                        2,519,000/-                       -
Corolla XLI Automatic                   2,619,000/-                       -
Corolla GLI 1.3 VVTi                    2,769,000/-                       -
Corolla GLI Automatic 1.3 VVTi          2,869,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis 1.8                       3,479,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                3,159,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6             3,309,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                 3,679,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8                3,679,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8          3,899,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                  3,499,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                  3,749,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8              5,099,000/-                       -
Hilux E 2.8                             5,912,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                        6,342,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8              6,664,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8              7,041,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 G                          7,699,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                       8,399,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                    9,149,000/-                       -
Fortuner TRD Sportivo                   9,399,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                      4,699,000/-                       -
Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Oriel              4,449,000/-                       -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                    3,729,000/-                       -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT              3,979,000/-                       -
City 1.3 i-VTEC                         2,449,000/-                       -
City 1.3 i-VTEC Prosmatec               2,639,000/-                       -
City 1.5 i-VTEC                         2,529,000/-                       -
City 1.5 i-VTEC Prosmatec               2,699,000/-                       -
City Aspire 1.5 i-VTEC                  2,699,000/-                       -
City Aspire Prosmatec 1.5 i-VTEC        2,859,000/-                       -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                 11,999,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC                             3,319,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC MT                          3,159,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC S                           3,479,000/-                       -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                            10,700,000/-                      -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Automart: car prices in Karachi

Erdogan, King Salman agree to enhance ties

PM urged to persuade Taliban to shun violence

PM criticises PDM's decision to go ahead with public meeting plan

Faraz warns Opposition of 'consequences'

Britain, Canada rollover EU trade terms for Brexit deal

Fiscal stabilization, economic reforms: Government says remains committed to its agenda

Erdogan urges dialogue with EU, says Turkey's future in Europe

LPG supply chain: Ministry for continuing structure of regulatory regime

Evaluation of i-Voting mechanisms, solutions kicks off

Allama Khadim Rizvi laid to rest

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.