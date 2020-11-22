AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Sudan cuts petrol and diesel prices for consumers

  • The government has been phasing out fuel subsidies to help reduce a gaping budget deficit as it is battling an economic crisis.
  • Among the reduced prices, Abdel Rahman said subsidized locally produced car petrol would be reduced to 54.7 pounds a liter from 56 pounds before.
Reuters 22 Nov 2020

KHARTOUM: Sudan has lowered pump prices for petrol and diesel for consumers, acting energy and mining minister Khairy Abdel Rahman said on Saturday.

The government has been phasing out fuel subsidies to help reduce a gaping budget deficit as it is battling an economic crisis.

Among the reduced prices, Abdel Rahman said subsidized locally produced car petrol would be reduced to 54.7 pounds a liter from 56 pounds before.

He did not say what the impact of the price reductions would be on the budget. The government regularly reviews pump prices.

Sudan has long fixed fuel prices at some of the lowest levels in the world but the cost of subsidising fuel has weighed heavily on the state budget.

Sudan suffers from severe fuel shortages, and queues of cars can be often seen in front of fuel stations in the capital Khartoum. In April the government allowed private sector and banks to import fuel for transportation, mining and industry.

Abdel Rahman also said fuel production at Khartoum refinery will halt on Dec. 1 for maintenance work.

Khairy Abdel Rahman petrol and diesel prices

Sudan cuts petrol and diesel prices for consumers

Xi says China ready to boost global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion: Finance Ministry

Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore

Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi

55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report

Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July

US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan

PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters