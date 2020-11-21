World
UK records 19,875 new COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths
- Both figures marked a drop from Friday's data which showed a daily rise in cases of 20,252 cases and 511 deaths.
21 Nov 2020
LONDON: The United Kingdom recorded 19,875 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 341 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus within 28 days, official data showed.
Both figures marked a drop from Friday's data which showed a daily rise in cases of 20,252 cases and 511 deaths.
PDM's 'reckless politics' threat to 'people's safety': PM berates opposition's decision to hold rallies amid spike in COVID-19
UK records 19,875 new COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths
Xi says China ready to boost global COVID-19 vaccine cooperation
Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion: Finance Ministry
Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore
Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi
55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report
Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July
US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan
PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled
Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi
Read more stories
Comments