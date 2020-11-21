Pakistan
183 new COVID-19 cases reported: claims 2 lives in Rawalpindi in last 24 hours
21 Nov 2020
RAWALPINDI: The COVID-19 has taken away two more lives in the district while 183 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours.
According to available data, 56 cases were reported in Potohar division, 39 in Rawalpindi Cantt, 55 Rawal town, 7 Gujjar khan, 10 from Taxila, 09 Kallar Saydian and 4 in Kahuta.
44 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,19 Benazir Bhutto Hospital while 8 in Red Crescent International while Shehzad Bibi, 70 and Omar, 25 lost their lives due to COVID-19.
Deputy Commissioner, Capt ®Anwar Ul Haq said that number of C-virus patients in the district hospital’s are continuously increasing while the district government, health department and others have made arrangements to control the situation.
