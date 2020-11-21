AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
Nov 21, 2020
Pakistan

Murad criticises opposition for violation of coronavirus SOPs

  • The minister said the opposition was doing coronavirus tests for its private meetings but was provoking people for participation in public meetings in violation of coronavirus SOPs.
APP Updated 21 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Saturday said the parties of Pakistan Democratic Alliance were resorting to lockdown and partial lockdown at places where they were in government while where they were in opposition they hold public meetings.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he asked whether the opposition was trying to take revenge from the people for its defeat or was it confused.

The minister said the opposition was doing coronavirus tests for its private meetings but was provoking people for participation in public meetings in violation of coronavirus SOPs.

The opposition was stooping low to save its looted money, he added.

The minister said the suggestions of NCOC should be followed to save oneself from coronavirus and economic loss.

Murad Saeed

