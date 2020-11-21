Pakistan strongly condemns rocket attacks in Kabul

In the early hours of Saturday, several rockets hit residential areas in the Afghan city of Kabul, killing at least eight civilians and wounding 31. The Islamic State took responsibility for the attack.

The explosions, some of which were close to the diplomatic enclave, came only two days before a major donor conference for Afghanistan in Geneva.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the attacks in Kabul, as in a statement from the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry conveyed the country's heartfelt condolences to the the families of the deceased, and prayed for the complete and early recovery of the injured. The Spokesperson stated that "we express our full solidarity and support for Afghanistan and its fraternal people".

He stated that at a time when the international community's efforts towards the Afghan peace process are moving forward, it is important to remain vigilant against the "spoilers" who are working to undermine the peace efforts; reiterating Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.