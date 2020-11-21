World
Russia ready to provide other countries with Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, says Putin
- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told G20 leaders on Saturday that Russia was ready to provide its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to other countries who need it.
21 Nov 2020
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin told G20 leaders on Saturday that Russia was ready to provide its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to other countries who need it.
Russia is also preparing its second and third vaccine, Putin said, adding that creation of vaccine portfolio was “our common goal”.
PDM's 'reckless politics' threat to 'people's safety': PM berates opposition's decision to hold rallies amid spike in COVID-19
Russia ready to provide other countries with Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, says Putin
Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion: Finance Ministry
Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore
Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi
55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report
Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July
US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan
PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled
Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi
APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery
Read more stories
Comments