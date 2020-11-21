AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Opposition should refrain from playing with people's lives; governor

  • He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not holding rallies and large gatherings because of the pandemic, adding that it was not right time for politics or rallies.
APP 21 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that the opposition should refrain from playing with the lives of people by holding rallies.

Addressing the media along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after hosting a luncheon at Governor's House on Saturday, he said the opposition rallies could lead spread of coronavirus at a large scale in the country.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not holding rallies and large gatherings because of the pandemic, adding that it was not right time for politics or rallies.

He said it had become the norm for the opposition to give priority to political and personal interests instead of the national issues.

He said the whole world was going for a lockdown because of coronavirus.

He said that protest and rallies of the opposition was not in the interest of the country.

The Punjab governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was much concerned about the common man.

The PM had adopted the policy of smart lockdown and it had already yielded positive results, he added.

The government had already given a national plan on coronavirus in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which was everyone's responsibility to implement.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony regarding Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, he said that solution to all problems of Muslims was in following the Holy Qur'an and the path given by Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

He said non-Muslims also learn from the Holy Qur'an. “I have made it compulsory in all the universities of Punjab to study the Qur'an with translation.”

He said that the doors of Governor’s House were opened on the deserving and needy children.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that if the opposition held a rally in province, the law would defiantly take its course.

The opposition should work for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent corona instead of holding rallies, she added.

The opposition had put people's lives at stake, she added. She said coronavirus was not differentiating between the opposition and the government.

She said that the Child Protection Bureau was a blessing for the needy children.

She maintained that the Bureau was playing an important role in education and training of children.

She said that children were the hope and future of the nation, adding that the state would be the guardian of deserving children.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Opposition should refrain from playing with people's lives; governor

Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion: Finance Ministry

Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore

Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi

55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report

Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July

US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan

PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters