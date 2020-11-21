AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
COVID-19: Sindh has 17 more deaths, 1,199 new cases

  • He added that 17 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,816 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.
APP 21 Nov 2020

KARACHI: As many as 17 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2,816 and 1,199 new cases emerged when 11,537 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 17 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,816 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,537 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,199 cases that constituted 10.4 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 1,883,799 tests have been conducted against which 162,227 cases were detected, of them 90 percent or 145,525 patients have recovered, including 382 overnight.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 13,886 patients are under treatment, of them 13,333 are in home isolation, nine at Isolation Centers and 544 in different hospitals. The condition of 477 patients is stated to be critical, of them 62 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1,199 new cases, 859 have been detected from Karachi, including 247 from South, 233 East, 133 West, 109 Korangi, 105 Central and 32 Malir.

He added that Hyderabad has 189 cases, Jamshoro 36, Dadu 18, Tando Mohammad Khan 13, Kambar nine, Ghotki six, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur five each, Sanghar three, Shikarpur and Thatta two each, Badin, Khairpur, Matiari, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot one each.

The CM Sindh urged people of the province to keep washing or sanitizing hands frequently, wear masks while going out and avoid handshake to stay safe.

COVID-19: Sindh has 17 more deaths, 1,199 new cases

