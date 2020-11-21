Pakistan
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
- Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday.
21 Nov 2020
HYDERABAD: Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct, Rs.96880/10 grams; Gold -Tezabi- 22ct, Rs.88810/10 grams; Silver -Tezabi Rs. 990/10 grams.
PDM's 'reckless politics' threat to 'people's safety': PM berates opposition's decision to hold rallies amid spike in COVID-19
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion: Finance Ministry
Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore
Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi
55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report
Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July
US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan
PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled
Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi
APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery
Read more stories
Comments