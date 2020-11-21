AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

  • Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday.
APP 21 Nov 2020

Gold -Tezabi- 24ct, Rs.96880/10 grams; Gold -Tezabi- 22ct, Rs.88810/10 grams; Silver -Tezabi Rs. 990/10 grams.

