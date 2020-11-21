AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
Pakistan

Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion: Finance Ministry

  • The ministry said that the contention in the article appeared to derive from the personal views of some individuals, while the actual position was never solicited from the government.
APP Updated 21 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance on Saturday clarified that Pakistan was closely engaged with the International Monetary fund (IMF) to bring the review work to completion without delay.

In a tweet, the ministry dispelled the erroneous impression conveyed by an article published in Financial Times regarding Pakistan’s IMF programme.

The ministry said that the contention in the article appeared to derive from the personal views of some individuals, while the actual position was never solicited from the government.

“Pakistan was closely engaged with the Fund to bring the review work to completion without delay,” it said.

It said that Pakistan remained firmly committed to its agenda of fiscal stabilization and economic reforms.

“We would like to dispel the erroneous impression conveyed by an article in @FinancialTimes regarding Pakistan's IMF Program.

The contention in the article appears to derive from the personal views of some individuals, while the actual position was never solicited from the Govt….In this context, it is clarified that Pakistan is closely engaged with the Fund to bring the review work to completion without delay. Pakistan remains firmly committed to its agenda of fiscal stabilization and economic reforms,” the ministry tweeted.

Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to completion: Finance Ministry

