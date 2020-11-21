AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
38 shops sealed over corona SOPs violation

  • All shopkeepers and hotel owners had been directed to ensure implementation of the SOPs, suggested by the government and the health department.
APP 21 Nov 2020

LAHORE: The city district administration Saturday sealed around 38 shops in various parts of the provincial capital for not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the team inspected around 298 points, found 34 violation and imposed Rs 38,000 fine on the violators.

All shopkeepers and hotel owners had been directed to ensure implementation of the SOPs, suggested by the government and the health department.

They were warned of strict action over failure to follow the SOPs.

