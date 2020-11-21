AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
Master Motors to Launch Cheapest Sedan 'Alsvin' in Pakistan

  • Master Motor is planning to launch Pakistan's Cheapest Sedan, the 1,500cc Changan Alsvin, priced between Rs2 million to Rs2.5 million.
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Nov 2020

Master Motor is planning to launch Pakistan's Cheapest Sedan, the 1,500cc Changan Alsvin. This car will be priced between Rs. 2 million to Rs. 2.5 million.

This new sedan will offer competition to other low-end sedans in Pakistan like the Toyota Yaris, and other high-end hatchbacks like Suzuki Cultus and Kia Picanto. These passenger cars are also priced within the Rs. 1.8 million to Rs. 3 million range.

SAMAA News reports that Master Motor will formally launch this sedan within the next three month.

Master Motors has been operating in the automotive business for a long time, particularly manufacturing commercial buses and trucks. The company also owns part of Procon Engineering, an auto-part manufacturing facility that makes seats for motorcycles and passenger cars.

The Master group owns two automotive plants in Karachi, producing 740 buses, 9,000 trucks and 30,000 passenger vehicles annually.

The company has now started a joint venture with Changan, a car company, for manufacturing passenger cars in Pakistan. Master Motors has already had relative success in selling the Karvaan, a Changan minivan.

Changan entered the Pakistani market when the government was facilitating the entry of new players as part of its Auto Development Policy (2016-21).

The company also plans on launching an SUV in addition to this 1500cc sedan, however details about it have not been disclosed as yet.

