Nov 23, 2020
Pakistan

Sindh govt not to close educational institutions in province: Saeed

  • The meeting had reviewed the situation related to rising cases of coronavirus and the decision of closing the schools in the province.
APP Updated 23 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Minister for Education Sindh, Saeed Ghani said that the Sindh govt will not close the educational institutions in the province.

Such decision was taken in the meeting of Steering Committee of Education department Sindh held under the chairmanship of Sindh Education Minister on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Secretary Schools, Secretary Colleges and Chairman Educational Boards.

The meeting had reviewed the situation related to rising cases of coronavirus and the decision of closing the schools in the province.

Provincial Minister further stated that the aim of the steering committee meeting was to hold the consultation with the all stakeholders on these issues, adding we wanted that the decision should be taken after consultation with all stakeholders.

In the meeting, the decision of not closing the educational institutions in the province was taken, he further informed, telling further that there would be no winter vocation in the province this year.

Besides this, the SOPs would strictly be implemented in the educational institutions, he articulated, saying it was also decided that the institutions can transfer the classes to online.

The COVID-19 cases were rising and the ratio of positive cases surged to 3.7 percent, he added.

Moreover, the consultation was also held on the suggestions of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in the meeting, the minster said, telling that the NCOC would be informed about the decisions of Steering committee.

It was suggestion of participants that the syllabus should not be reduced and no child would be promoted without exams.

