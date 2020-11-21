Murad slams opposition for holding public meetings despite serious COVID-19 threat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday slammed the opposition parties for holding public meetings despite serious threat of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet he said for domestic function Covid test was mandatory but asking masses to join public meeting.

He said they were crossing all limits for the protection of their own interest and hid corruption.

The minister said opposition wanted to take revenge of their defeat in elections from people. He said it was essential to follow National Command Operation Center directives for the control on pandemic and financial losses.