Pakistan
Murad slams opposition for holding public meetings despite serious COVID-19 threat
- He said they were crossing all limits for the protection of their own interest and hid corruption.
21 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday slammed the opposition parties for holding public meetings despite serious threat of Covid-19 pandemic.
In a tweet he said for domestic function Covid test was mandatory but asking masses to join public meeting.
He said they were crossing all limits for the protection of their own interest and hid corruption.
The minister said opposition wanted to take revenge of their defeat in elections from people. He said it was essential to follow National Command Operation Center directives for the control on pandemic and financial losses.
PDM's 'reckless politics' threat to 'people's safety': PM berates opposition's decision to hold rallies amid spike in COVID-19
Murad slams opposition for holding public meetings despite serious COVID-19 threat
Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore
Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi
55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report
Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July
US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan
PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled
Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi
APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery
Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO
Read more stories
Comments