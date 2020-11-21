OPPO to launch Gesture Control AR Glasses in 2021

OPPO, the Chinese tech firm, plans to launch another futuristic device, its Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses next year.

In its OPPO Inno Day conference, the company announced that these new AR Glasses will have time-of-flight (ToF) sensors which will allow them to measure distances, and use simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) algorithms to assess information from the surrounding area.

It is reported that this new technology will allow users to watch videos as if they were displayed on a 90-meter screen from 3 meters away.

These AR Glasses can also be connected to the OPPO Find X2 phone using a USB-C cable that will allow users to navigate through content with a new performance boost. The company also claims that this new technology will allow users to map 21 points on their hands, enabling interactions through virtual objects and buttons.

A recent tweet by OPPO offers a sneak peak into the design for these AR Glasses. They will feature a semi-open rear cavity acoustic design, and its 'Birdbath' optical solution will offer a home-theater experience.