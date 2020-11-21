World
Ukraine reports record 14,580 daily coronavirus infections
21 Nov 2020
KYIV: Ukraine registered a record 14,580 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Saturday, surpassing the previous day's record of 14,575.
The total tally climbed to 612,665 cases, with 10,813 deaths, he added.
