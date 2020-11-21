World
Russia reports record 24,822 new coronavirus infections
- Authorities also reported 467 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 35,778.
21 Nov 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported a daily record of 24,822 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, including 7,168 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,064,748.
Authorities also reported 467 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 35,778.
