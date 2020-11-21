World
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 57.55 million, death toll at 1,371,487
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
21 Nov 2020
More than 57.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,371,487? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.
