United Motors Launching Another Hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ

  • United Motors plans on launching another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ in December.
BR Web Desk 21 Nov 2020

United Motors, manufacturer of Pakistan's cheapest 800cc hatchback Bravo and motorcycles, now plans on launching another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ in December.

Chery QQ, a Chinese make, was previously launched by Karakoram Motors 10 years ago, however, it's product was halted after a while. United Motors now plans on assembling this car in Pakistan under its green-field status.

United Motors, along with other auto companies including KIA and Hyundai have received this green-field status by following the government’s Auto Development Policy (2016-21).

This Auto Development Policy was aimed at attracting foreign investment to increase competition in Pakistan's auto sector, which has been dominated by Japanese companies for a long time.

It has been reported that Chery QQ will look similar to Chevrolet Joy of England. The Chery QQ will be in direct competition to Suzuki’s 660cc Alto, 1000cc Wagon-R and 1000cc KIA Picanto.

