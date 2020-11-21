World
Saudi Arabia plans to launch special economic zones in 2021: minister
- Speaking to a G20 panel, Falih also said the kingdom's Vision 2030, plan to diversify the economy away from oil was more popular today than ever and that the country was emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday the Gulf state plans to launch special economic zones in 2021.
Speaking to a G20 panel, Falih also said the kingdom's Vision 2030, plan to diversify the economy away from oil was more popular today than ever and that the country was emerging from the coronavirus pandemic with a resilient economy and private sector.
