Nov 21, 2020
Pakistan

PDM's 'reckless politics' threat to 'people's safety': PM berates opposition's decision to hold rallies amid spike in COVID-19

  • They are even defying court orders & holding a jalsa when cases are rising dramatically, the PM said.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 21 Nov 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that those who had criticized him over the coronavirus situation, are now playing reckless politics with people's safety.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had earlier tweeted that the coronavirus positivity ratio in Peshawar was 13.39% on Friday. Umar tweeted that 202 patients are in critical care, out of which 50 are on low flow oxygen, 134 on high flow and 18 patients are on ventilators.

"Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) response: we will be safe on the stage so who cares what happens to citizens," Umar added.

Responding to his tweet, the PM said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is defying court orders and holding a jalsa when cases are rising dramatically.

Despite the Peshawar administration's refusal to grant permission, the PDM has planned a public rally on Sunday. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and other opposition leaders are expected to deliver speeches.

