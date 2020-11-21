AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July

  • The country reported 42 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 21 Nov 2020

Pakistan reported on Saturday 42 deaths from coronavirus which is its single-highest since July 24.

The country currently has 34,974 active cases out of which 1,613 are critical cases. Pakistan has so far lost 7,603 people to COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 42,752 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests to 5,141,403. Out of these tests, 2,843 came out positive taking the national tally to 371,508.

So far, Sindh has reported 161,028 cases, Punjab has reported 113,457, Balochistan 16,699 and KP has confirmed 43,730 infections. Similarly, Islamabad has recorded 26,177 COVID-19 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 4,506 and Azad Kashmir has recorded 5,911 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,389 more people also recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours. Pakistan has reported 328,931 recoveries.

Several areas across the country have gone into smart lockdown in order to curb the second wave of the coronavirus. The government has issued a directive that all officials ensure the implementation of coronavirus SoPs and to take strong action against violators.

