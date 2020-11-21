AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.85%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Weekly SPI record increase of 0.24pc as price of food items rise

  • During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49%) items increased, 18 (35.29 %) items decreased and 20 (39.23%) items remained constant.
Ali Ahmed 21 Nov 2020

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended recorded an increase of 0.24 percent over last week. The increase was mainly due to a rise in the prices of food items. Whereas, year on year trend depicts an increase of 7.70pc.

As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, this increase is mainly due to rise in prices of food items i.e. Potatoes (7.92%), Tomatoes (3.52%), Eggs (3.47%) and Bananas (1.02%) and among non-food items Shirting (1.32%) with joint impact of (0.41) into the overall SPI for combined group of (0.24%).

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of Onions (4.98%), Sugar (2.97%), Diesel (1.74%), Petrol (1.67%), Pulse Mash (1.01%), Pulse Masoor (0.90%), LPG (0.82%), Pulse Moong (0.81%), Gur (0.75%), Beef (0.58%), Energy Saver (0.49%), Rice Irri 6/9 (0.37%), Pulse Gram (0.33%), Wheat Flour (0.31%), Garlic (0.28%) and Rice Basmati Broken (0.23%).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49%) items increased, 18 (35.29 %) items decreased and 20 (39.23%) items remained constant.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 7.70% with most of the items increased mainly Chilies Powder (86.31%), Potatoes (72.74%), Eggs (53.89%), Chicken (48.31%), Sugar (36.22%), Match Box (24.40%), Sufi Washing Soap (20.79%), Pulse Mash (19.40%), Pulse Moong (19.30%), Pulse Masoor (17.92%), Long Cloth (16.57%), Gur (16.26%), Vegetable Ghee 1kg (16.05%), Bread (15.95%), and Mustard Oil (15.90%).

While a major decrease was observed in the price of Tomatoes (34.69%), Diesel (20.25%), Garlic (19.34%), Petrol (11.75%), Onions (11.66%), Electricity for Q1 (8.77%) and LPG (2.63%).

It is pertinent to mention that Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. SPI comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

inflation SPI index PBS

Weekly SPI record increase of 0.24pc as price of food items rise

Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July

US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan

PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

FBR to establish CITRO for centralised refund payment

Pakistan improves implementation of WTO's TFA to 79pc in Nov

ECC approves $150m technical grant for Covid-19 vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters