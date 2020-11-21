US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan

The US has expressed its pleasure over the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan where he held meetings with President Ashraf Ghani.

In a tweet, the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) said it was pleased to see PM Khan visiting Kabul to underscore Pakistan’s commitment to peace and to further cooperation with Afghanistan on security, refugees, trade, and regional connectivity.

"Afghan-Pakistani cooperation contributes to the entire region’s stability," the US SCA tweeted.

On Thursday, the PM made his first visit to Afghanistan since assuming office in 2018. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, and other senior officials.

During his visit, the PM met the Afghan president after which they jointly addressed the media. The PM vowed to do everything to help reduce violence and push for a ceasefire between the Taliban and Afghan forces.

"We assure you that we will do whatever is within our reach," the premier said.